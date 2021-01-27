Facing backlash from businesses over a proposal to tax forgivable coronavirus relief loans as income, Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that her administration will look for federal funding that would allow the state to make the loans tax-free while still covering a projected $100 million budget shortfall.

Mills’ budget calls for taxing the forgivable loans, which provided aid to businesses struggling to continue operating as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the country last year. Forgiven loans are normally taxed as income, but the federal government is exempting Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were intended to help businesses keep workers on the payroll and also help with some other expenses as the pandemic caused a sharp slowdown in the economy.

In presenting a proposed budget to lawmakers, Mills administration officials said not taxing the forgivable loans would lead to a $100 million shortfall in the state’s spending plan.

By law, state officials have to approved a balanced budget, so the administration said it had no choice but to present a budget that included tax revenue from the levies on forgivable loans, even though Congress has made the loans exempt from federal taxes and also allowed businesses to deduct the additional expenses for which some used part of the PPP loans.

Mills said Wednesday that the federal government, which recently approved another $284 million for the program, didn’t provide any compensation for states that would be losing revenue if they matched the federal government’s tax treatment of the loans.

She said all state departments have been ordered to “take a fresh look” at whether there are any newly available federal funds that would allow Maine to offer the tax break to businesses and also maintain a balanced budget.

Mills said the departments will begin their reviews immediately.

