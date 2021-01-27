By popular demand, we are considering bringing back Non Sequitur, and we plan to introduce Curtis, a highly regarded strip featuring a predominantly African-American cast. To make room for them, we need to drop two comic strips. But we’re not going to decide which comics to cut – you are. We get plenty of feedback about comics that you, our readers, want us to cancel, and this time we’re going to hand the decision over to you. Take part in our survey and vote by February 12. One vote per subscriber.
