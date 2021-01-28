The dismantling of a historic barn at 551 Main St. got underway this week. The non-profit Shaw Brothers Family Foundation has applied for a Maine DEP permit to re-assemble the barn at their Cherry Hill Farm on Main Street. The barn was likely built before the Civil War. Robert Lowell / American Journal

No vaccination mandate

Gorham has no plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its municipal employees.

“We are not considering a mandate and I am unaware of any municipality that is making it a requirement,” Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said in an email when the American Journal asked last week. “We will offer vaccinations to our employees voluntarily as their respective employment groups are authorized under the state’s vaccination guidance and as vaccine supply also allows.”

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 21 that the U.S. public debt was $27,756,349,666,620.64.

Jon Shaw, president of Shaw Brothers Construction, checks out the progress of the barn dismantling at 551 Main St. The Shaw Family Foundation hopes to reassemble the historic barn at Cherry Hill Farm. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, gorham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles