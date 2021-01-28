No vaccination mandate

Gorham has no plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its municipal employees.

“We are not considering a mandate and I am unaware of any municipality that is making it a requirement,” Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said in an email when the American Journal asked last week. “We will offer vaccinations to our employees voluntarily as their respective employment groups are authorized under the state’s vaccination guidance and as vaccine supply also allows.”

