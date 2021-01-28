No vaccination mandate
Gorham has no plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its municipal employees.
“We are not considering a mandate and I am unaware of any municipality that is making it a requirement,” Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said in an email when the American Journal asked last week. “We will offer vaccinations to our employees voluntarily as their respective employment groups are authorized under the state’s vaccination guidance and as vaccine supply also allows.”
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 21 that the U.S. public debt was $27,756,349,666,620.64.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Put common good ahead of individual rights during pandemic
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Time for action on universal health coverage in Maine
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: To truly heal the nation, focus on child care
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine inmates should not have to wait for vaccine
-
Columns
Commentary: Biden climate regulation is about to get tougher