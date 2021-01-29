Winter can feel like an awfully long season if you don’t have a share of activities to keep your spirits up. Thankfully in Scarborough, there are a number of places to let out your inner Yeti. Snowshoe on Scarborough Land Trust trails, pass through a local café for hot chocolate, or find a pair of ice skates and head to our family-friendly municipal rink.

For over three decades, Scarborough’s Community Services Department has maintained an outdoor rink for skaters to enjoy during opportune winter conditions at no cost. The rink is located at 20 Municipal Drive in Scarborough, between the high school turf field and Wentworth School. Parking is available at Wentworth School or along the high school fields and tennis courts.

Due to warmer-than-normal temperatures this time of year, the rink opening has been delayed from its typical early January date. Ice conditions have been unsafe for use, with several large holes developing throughout the rink. Once there are sustained colder temperatures, the rink will be open on a day-to-day basis depending on the conditions. It will remain open as long as the cold weather persists. Check for the latest conditions on the Scarborough Community Services or town Facebook pages.

Scarborough Community Services will be monitoring conditions and maintaining the rink, including snow removal and periodic reflooding to resurface the ice. If you go by and it looks like you could skate, and there are no signs posted saying it is closed, feel free to use the rink. However, if there are signs saying the rink is closed, please do not skate. Rink closures are intended for public safety and to prepare the rink for incoming colder weather, if staff foresee an opportunity to improve surface conditions.

There are two distinct rinks — an upper rink for hockey and a lower rink for skating. Please try your best to adhere to these area uses, especially when there are young first-time skaters using the lower rink. Any person who is younger than high school age must wear a helmet at all times when playing hockey. Hockey is only allowed on the upper rink — it is prohibited on the lower rink.

There are benches around the rink for people to take gear on and off and lights will be turned on in the evening hours. Both rinks will be open to the public, depending on weather and ice conditions, from dawn to 8 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday) or 10 p.m. (Friday and Saturday). Lights will be on from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Scarborough Community Services aims to enhance the quality of life for all residents by promoting a community-centered environment through properly maintained public spaces and engaging recreation opportunities. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Community Services staff at [email protected] or 207-730-4150. Thank you.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: