Rural hospitals have struggled with financial troubles for years. Over the past decade, more than 130 have closed, forcing residents to drive farther or delay needed care. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has many of them wondering whether rural health care systems will survive.

Twenty percent of the U.S. population lives in rural America, a region that fuels the country with food and energy. These Americans believe their health care needs have been overlooked or misunderstood by Washington for years.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Lauren Hughes is state policy director at the Farley Health Policy Center and an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. Sameer Vohra is a pediatrician and founding chair of the department of population science and policy at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. This piece originally appeared on The Conversation, a website that presents academic writing to a general audience.

This crisis is now in the hands of the Biden administration. To revive rural health care, the administration will have to expand its push for diversity to also include rural voices so the needs and priorities of rural Americans aren’t neglected in policy agendas for the next four years.

The solutions rural America needs aren’t just about expanding broadband or insurance coverage, both of which are critical to extend telehealth and health care access. Rural health care will have to transform to survive and then thrive.