FALMOUTH – Natalie Small Hague was born on Nov. 27, 1924 in Westbrook, the daughter of Fred W. and Laura A. Bragdon Small. She grew up in Gorham attending Gorham schools and graduating from Gorham High School in 1941, salutatorian of her class. She attended Westbrook Jr. College, class of 1943 and graduated from University of New Hampshire in 1945, cum laude with a major in art.

She immediately began her career as assistant advertising manager at Owen Moore ladies department store in Portland. She worked closely with Gannett Publishing Company’s Portland Press Herald and Sunday Telegram in her capacity as fashion director at Owen Moore. In 1951, the store merged with Grant Knowles, doing double duty at both stores, producing fashion shows, writing commercials for radio and doing layouts for periodicals. She was one of three women members of the Maine State Advertising Executives. Quoted from Maine Market Mirror: “While Natalie’s advertising presentations are consistently considered among the most attractive in New England, art and layout are by no means her only accomplishment. Her copy is bright and spritely. Her sales messages have just the right touch to intrigue the most discerning woman.”

In 1954, she married Lawrence A. Hague who had served in World War II in the European Theater of War as a tank operator in Gen. Patton’s 2nd Armored Division, “Hell on Wheels.”

After her retirement from Owen Moore Natalie continued her artwork. Her special love was for doing pen and ink drawings, for which she was well known and received numerous awards. She also worked as secretary to the dean at the University of Southern Maine School of Nursing and later in the Dept. of Nursing at Maine Medical Center.

She was a docent at Portland Museum of Art, editing the monthly Docent Newsletter and conducting tours throughout the museum. She was a member and deacon at Woodfords Congregational Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved all the arts. Traveling was an important part of her life. Throughout the years, she traveled in Europe, China, Egypt, Alaska, Hawaii, and cruised six times to the Caribbean Islands.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Karin Hague Gerdisch, son-in-law Matthew P Gerdisch; four grandchildren, Laurin, Sarah, Matthew and Daniel Hague Friedland, step-granddaughter, Emilie Gerdisch; niece Lisa Ball and nephew Eric Hague.

She was predeceased by her husband Larry in 1982.

Natalie’s family is deeply grateful for the staff of Falmouth House at Oceanview where Natalie resided joyfully for the past two years. And to Compassus Hospice Care who helped Natalie and her family through the final days with compassion and love.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

You may make a donation in Natalie’s name to

Good Shepard Food Bank,

3121 Hotel Rd,

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211 or at

﻿https://www.gsfb.org/

﻿

Guest Book