A local jewelery store has donated a necklace valued at $2,500 as a prize for a fundraiser benefiting Midcoast Youth Center.

Midcoast Youth Center provides programs and services designed to improve the lives of youth and prevent youth suicide in Sagadahoc County, Brunswick and Harpswell.

Participants making a $25 donation to Midcoast Youth Center are eligible to play the Love Song Scramble word game. Each registrant receives a link to unscramble the titles of 25 love songs for a chance to win the necklace.

“I love a good puzzle, and combining a fun activity with the chance to win a really special prize — just in time for Valentine’s Day — seemed like a great idea,” said Maury Bohan, a co-chairperson of the Midcoast Youth CenterEvents Committee, in a news release. “Winter can get so dreary, we wanted this fundraiser to offer some sunshine. ”

The necklace donated by Springer’s Jewelers in Bath.

“This community supports our business, and it is our strong belief that we owe something back to that community,” said Lilly Mullen, president of Springer’s Jewelers. “We think it’s critical to support local organizations like Midcoast Youth Center, and we pride ourselves on the relationships we maintain with those organizations and community leaders. We’re just giving back to a place we call home.”

To register and play the game, text LOVEMATTERS to 41444, or visit Midcoast Youth Center online at www.midcoastyouth.org/Lovematters.

Follow Springer’s at their Instagram page, @SpringersJewelers, for details on the drawing to be held Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. in a livestream on Springer’s Instagram. Midcoast Youth Center will post a link immediately following the drawing on MYC’s Facebook.

