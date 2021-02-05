Agnes Marie Brasser Uhde 1928 – 2021 ORR’S ISLAND – Agnes Marie Uhde, 92, of Harpswell Islands Road died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. She was born in Newark, N.J., on Feb. 25, 1928, the daughter of Peter and Helen Brasser. Agnes married Harry Joseph Uhde in May of 1953. She and Harry stayed married to each other their entire lives. It was a rare day indeed when you would not find them together; it could be shopping in Brunswick, eating a hot dog at Fat Boy’s, or chopping down or planting a tree in the yard of their home. Agnes held several jobs and positions throughout her life, including the admissions office of Seton Hall University and later the dean’s office of the School of Education. But, the one thing that she was proudest of and brought her the most joy was the raising of her three boys: Peter, Michael and Andrew. She stayed close and loved her sons right until her last breath. She retired from Seton Hall University in 1990 and moved to Orr’s Island, Maine, with her husband. Agnes leaves behind three sons; Peter, Michael and Andrew and his wife Pamela. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish in Brunswick. She will be buried with her husband, Harry, in the Veteran’s Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

