BATH — Garrett Bailey, a Bath Iron Works employee critically injured on the job last month, was discharged from Maine Medical Center Friday, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

“We are pleased to hear of Garrett’s progress, and wish him the best in his recovery,” BIW spokesman David Hench wrote in a statement Friday.

“We’re overjoyed that he’s home and we wish him well on his road to recovery,” said Tim Suitter, Local S6 spokesman.

According to Vincent Ceraso, critical incident response director for the International Machinists Union, Bailey was injured in “an industrial accident involving a crane,” on Jan. 23. He was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he remained in critical condition for nearly a week.

The Bailey family declined to comment Friday.

Local S6, BIW’s largest union, raised nearly $60,000 through two fundraisers to help pay for Bailey’s medical bills. A Go Fund Me online fundraiser had raised nearly $27,000 as of Sunday afternoon, shattering its initial $20,000 goal.

The union collected another $33,385 from workers at the shipyard gates during shift changes Thursday and Friday, according to a Local S6 Facebook post.

“He has been through several surgeries and medical procedures since the accident,” the union wrote on the online fundraiser page. “His injuries are some of the most severe Local Lodge S6 has ever encountered. The goal of this campaign is to spread awareness of this tragic situation to all our brothers and sisters, so we can provide financial support to the Bailey family for any/all of their needs.”

Ted Fitzgerald, spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) New England bureau, said OSHA is investigating the accident but could not provide further details.

