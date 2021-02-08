TOPSHAM — A group trying to save the Frank J. Wood Bridge said it will appeal a federal court decision ruling in favor of the Maine Department of Transportation’s bid to replace the nearly 90-year-old structure between Topsham and Brunswick.

The state’s decision to demolish the 89-year-old truss bridge was controversial and lead to the formation of a group called Friends of the Frank J. Wood Bridge. The group, along with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Historic Bridge Foundation, sued in September 2019.

The plaintiffs alleged the Federal Highway Administration and Maine Department of Transportation relied on inaccurate information to artificially inflate the projected costs of rehabilitating the existing bridge. MeDOT has denied those claims.

MeDOT maintains that building a new bridge would be more cost-effective than upgrading the structure. The 89-year-old Frank J. Wood Bridge carries Route 201 and Route 24 traffic over the Androscoggin River.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker’s ruling was filed Wednesday. John Graham of Topsham, a spokesman for the Friends of the Frank J. Wood Bridge, said Friday the group will file an appeal on the ruling shortly.

“We appreciate Judge Walker’s numerous statements acknowledging that MaineDOT had exaggerated the costs of rehabilitating the bridge and understated the cost of building a new bridge, but disagree with his overall conclusion,” Graham said in a statement about the decision.

Graham said the Friends of the Frank J. Wood Bridge strongly believe rehabilitation will “substantially cost less.”

The crux of the matter, Graham said, is that MeDot wants to do any rehabilitation project right, “and they want to apply a Cadillac, top-of-the-line maintenance program to it over the next 75 years when over the last 75 years, they haven’t done anything but mess it up.”

The department thinks they can get 100 years out of a new bridge without doing any maintenance, Graham said, other than putting pavement on it. He argued it’s MeDOT’s future maintenance costs for a bridge rehabilitation that has ruled it out, which the state is just guessing at. If an appeals judge digs into the cost estimates, Graham said he believes the plaintiffs will prevail.

