Bowdoinham selectmen set a special town meeting for June 9 to vote on the 2021-22 spending plan and warrant.

“I’m pleased to move ahead on this because there’s going to be a lot of moving pieces to make this actually happen in a successful manner,” Selectman Chairperson David Engler said.

Tuesday, Engler said the board must decide whether the town meeting will be held in person or conducted via paper ballot.

The annual town meeting is normally held in June. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bowdoinham didn’t hold a town meeting in 2020. Instead, residents voted on the budget in a referendum at the polls in July 2020.

