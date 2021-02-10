On Feb. 5, a group of students from St. John’s Catholic School, dubbed “bandits,” made their way through the streets of downtown Brunswick to thank businesses for providing services to the community during the pandemic. Students posted paper hearts with inspiring messages and thanks.

“The bandit idea was brought up by Kathie Curry, who won the Maine Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year Award in 2019,” St. John’s Principal Shelly Wheeler said in a news release. “She was thinking of the St. Valentine’s Bandit in Portland each year that tapes hearts up all over the city and people don’t know who he/she is. So we thought we’d put a twist on it by making paper hearts and writing positive notes of thanks and prayers for our local businesses and organizations.”

“Because of the pandemic we couldn’t deliver them inside to store owners, so we went on a walking field trip and taped them up on storefronts and doors to leave little hearts of thanks and prayers,” said Wheeler.

Recipients included Curtis Memorial Library, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, the U.S. Post Office, Union Street Bakery and Cake Shop, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Frosty’s Donuts, Gelato Fiasco, Portland Pie Company, J & J Cleaners, Scarlet Begonias, Rossignol’s Hair Shoppe, Big Top Deli, Brunswick Fire Department, Byrnes Irish Pub and Bolos Kitchen, Cantina & Candlepin.

“We’ve been tagged in a few Facebook posts from the businesses we went to with pictures of the displays that were put up,” said Wheeler. “It’s great to see Maine Street and surrounding streets decorated with hearts from our students. We hope we brightened their day and let them know that St. John’s is always praying for our community.”

