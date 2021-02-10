AUBURN — Taryn Cloutier scored two goals to lead the Saint Dominic Academy girls hockey team to a 3-2 win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse on Wednesday night at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.
Gigi Ouelette added a first-period goal for the Saints, and Hadi Boulet made 21 saves.
Sarah Moore and Allie Hunter scored for the Eagles. Greta Marchond stopped 12 shots.
