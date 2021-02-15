YARMOUTH — Ava Feely scored 14 points and Calin McGonagale added 12 to lead the Yarmouth girls basketball team to a 49-34 win over Brunswick on Monday.

Margaret McNeil hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the Clippers (3-0).

Morgan Foster scored 11 points for the Dragons (2-1) and Lanye Brewer had six.

