YARMOUTH — Ava Feely scored 14 points and Calin McGonagale added 12 to lead the Yarmouth girls basketball team to a 49-34 win over Brunswick on Monday.
Margaret McNeil hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the Clippers (3-0).
Morgan Foster scored 11 points for the Dragons (2-1) and Lanye Brewer had six.
