BRUNSWICK — Police say they arrested a Brunswick man on felony drug charges, in addition to an assault charge.

Police say that at around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 11, Christopher Bement, 26, was pulled over on Pleasant Street and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A loaded handgun and cash were seized from the vehicle during the stop, according to police. Police did not say how much cash was seized. Bement was released on bail the same day. Police did not give the amount of Bement’s bail.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 12, Brunswick police and members of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency searched Bement’s residence at 19 Weed Way on a warrant, drafted as a result of the traffic stop the day before.

Bement was again taken into custody after he allegedly attempted to tackle an officer, police say. Police did not say if any officers were injured during the arrest, though Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart stated in an email that no officers were hospitalized.

During the search of Brement’s home, agents seized contraband that included marijuana and marijuana extract as well as cocaine, ketamine and fentanyl, according to police. Stewart said Bement was not licensed to extract or manufacture marijuana.

An AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and ammunition were also seized.

Bement was charged with assault on an officer, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Bement was also charged with violating bail conditions, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs: cocaine, fentanyl and ketamine. Illegal possession of fentanyl is a Class C felony.

Bement was also charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs because police allegedly found manufacturing materials in the residence, also a Class C felony.

Bement, whom police say could face additional firearms-related charges, was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

According to Cumberland County Jail, bail was set at $15,000, and Bement was in the process of bailing out, the jail’s booking office said Wednesday afternoon.

