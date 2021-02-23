Bath’s technical high school has opened enrollment for a new cosmetology program for juniors and seniors in the fall semester. Courses, which will prepare students for their state license.

The program will focus on the basics of hair, nails and skincare.

“Until only a few years ago, Cosmetology was only offered in Maine as a post-secondary program,” said Bath Tech Director Julie Kenny said in a news release. “Bath Tech will be the third high school program to open in the state and it is really coming at the perfect time. Cosmetology is an industry with tremendous opportunities right now.”

“There has been a huge shortage of stylists,” Lisa Thomas, owner of Bath Hair, said. “The nearest cosmetology schools around here are in Augusta and Portland, and it can be hard to attract people to a small city like Bath.”

Sanford Regional Technical School opened its cosmetology program in 2018. Of the 21 programs the school offers, Director Kathy Sargent said that Cosmetology was immediately one of their top five most popular programs.

“Just having this program as an option for Maine high school students is a huge accomplishment for Career and Technical Education in Maine,” Sargent said. “My belief is that many of our cosmetology students would not have applied to other SRTC programs, since about a third of last year’s applicants did not select a second-choice program. By offering cosmetology, we engage a new group of students in CTE experiences. … There are a lot of professional and occupational regulations set forth by the Maine State Board of Cosmetology, Barbering, and Esthetics, but I feel this really shows the students how serious this profession is.”

Bath’s program and curriculum are aligned with Maine State Cosmetology Licensing, allowing students the opportunity to begin their post-secondary studies with a portion of their program already completed and clock hours toward the 1,500 hours required to sit for the state cosmetology licensing exam. Interested students can learn more and apply to the program online at https://bathtech.rsu1.org/o/bath-regional-career-and-technical-center/page/cosm

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: