BATH — A lack of teachers and space is preventing Regional School Unit 1 from bringing middle and high school students to 100% in-person learning.
In a school board meeting Monday, principals of Morse High School, Woolwich Central School and Bath Middle School said if all students came back to school full time, they’d need to break up larger classes to allow students space to distance themselves. Each principal would then need more space and teachers for the new groups of students.
However, finding more teachers is easier said than done. Patrick Manuel, RSU 1 superintendent, said the district has been advertising multiple open teaching positions for the last four weeks with only one applicant.
While administrators are working on finding a solution, middle and high school principals are looking into adding alternating in-person Wednesdays. Every other week students would have three days of in-person learning instead of two.
Morse High School, Bath Middle School and Woolwich Central School’s middle schoolers are following a part-time in-person and remote learning plan. Students have been split into two groups that have in-person instruction for two days each week.
Phippsburg Elementary School, Dike Newell School, Fisher Mitchell School, and Woolwich Central School grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade have all returned to full in-person learning.
This story will be updated.
