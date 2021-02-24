In 2020 in Maine, corporations donated more than $1.5 million to candidates and candidate-controlled PACs with energy, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries as the largest contributors. Since corporations give substantial money to Maine candidates and PACs to buy access to politicians and to influence their voting in favor of corporation goals, the impact and voices of small donors is diminished. Do we really want corporations’ influence to drone out constituent voices? The Maine legislature has the chance to eliminate this blatant source of influence since Sen. Louis Luchini will introduce legislation (yet to be numbered) that would ban corporate contributions to legislators and PACs. Maine should join the 22 other states that already ban corporations from giving to candidates. Let’s make sure Maine legislators can clearly hear the voices of their constituents.

Jessica Mahnke,

Bath

