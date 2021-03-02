Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s third presentation of their 24th annual Winter Speaker Series, “Sonic Sea – Voices of the Deep,” features Chris Clark Sr. a scientist and senior researcher in the Department of Neurobiology and Behavior at Cornell University.

The event takes place Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. beginning with an hour-long showing of the nature documentary “Sonic Sea,” which concerns undersea noise pollution and its impact on marine life, followed by a presentation from Clark, an expert in the field of undersea bioacoustics.

The event will be held via Zoom and registration is accessible at fomb.org.

Clark is a research professor and senior scientist in the Department of Neurobiology and Behavior at Cornell University. He is also a part-time senior research scientist at Marine Acoustics, Inc. and director of scientific projects at Planet OS. His research areas include studies on the impact of noises from commercial shipping and seismic airgun surveys on whales.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s April 14 presentation, “Protecting, Preserving & Restoring Native Fish” features National Vice Chairperson of the Native Fish Coalition Emily Bastian and Executive Director Bob Mallard. This event takes place at 7 p.m.

Speaker Series presentations are free and open to the public. Visit fomb.org for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: