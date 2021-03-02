Professional skateboarder Jud Heald is Bath through Friday, March 5, to help make changes to the Midcoast Youth Center’s skatepark.

The skatepark offers skateboarding, BMX biking, scootering and inline skating for local youth attending programs at the center. Classes are also available for younger kids on Saturdays along with regular session fees for skaters that help fund programs at the center.

“A few years back, Jud made the trip up to Maine to build our half-pipe, and we have heard overwhelmingly positive feedback from riders,” said Youth Programs Coordinator Bobby Gray in a statement. “He’s been building ramps for more than 20 years, and it shows. We could not be happier to have him.”

Heald grew up in Skowhegan, and became a professional skateboarder in 1998 and leads Untitled, a Christian skateboarding team. He designs and builds ramps throughout the country. He lives in Missouri.

Midcoast Youth Center, based in Bath, serves more than 550 youth and families every year with programs, services and advocacy for those aged 5-24.

Starting this month, the center is offering new workshops as part of Compass Afterschool program. Options include creating animal enrichment toys with help from the Midcoast Humane Society, video and digital music production and gardening, supported by Skillins Greenhouses with donations of soil, seeds and supplies.

“We will begin by growing seeds indoors, and eventually move them outdoors to the cement slab behind the center,” said program director Rose McDonnell. “It’s pretty great: Summer program kiddos will tend to the veggies and herbs that have been started by school year kiddos.”

