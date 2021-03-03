Midcoast Humane’s mobile surgical unit sustained severe damage at the Brunswick Range Road location after a windstorm swept through the area on Tuesday morning.
The storm brought down trees as well as live wires, and a branch punctured the roof of the vehicle where all surgeries and medical assessments are performed.
“We use it all day every day, so that is a real devastating blow,” said Community Programs Manager Kate Griffith. “We’re recovering as quickly as we can, all the animals are safe and all the people are safe and that’s what really matters.”
Griffith said that they have set up a make-shift surgical center for the time being, and while not ideal, they are still able to perform the scheduled surgeries.
The cost of the damages is not yet determined.
Midcoast Humane is one of the largest animal shelters in Maine and, according to their website, they provide to about 3,500 animals every year.
This story will be updated.
