Two former Harpswell residents will donate $20,000 per year for up to five years for an endowment to benefit students and teachers through the Maine School Administrative District 75 educational fund Trust For Our Future.

The donations are made by Roger M. Tarpy and Jean E. Roberts. The donations will fund two or more scholarships awarded each year – at least one to a graduating senior from Mt. Ararat High School, and another to a member of the MSAD 75 faculty to fund professional enrichment or investments. The awards would be up to $2,000 each beginning in June.

Trust For Our Future President Mara Pennell, in a news release, said she hoped Tarpy’s and Roberts’ gift would inspire similar donations.

Trust for Our Future is a nonprofit organization whose funds benefit the MSAD 75 community. MSAD 75 includes the towns of Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin, and Bowdoinham.

