Following Gov. Janet Mills’ announcement of the age-based vaccination timeline, the Mid Coast Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now accepting registration for those 60 and older.

As of Wednesday, Mid Coast Hospital has administered 20,081 doses of vaccines at the clinic at the Parks and Recreation center at Brunswick Landing, with 8,146 individuals having received both the first and second dose.

The clinic is still prioritizing Maine residents 70 and older who have already registered and is still available to those who have already qualified such as firefighters, police officers and health care workers.

Mills’ first announced the age-based approach on Feb. 26.

“There’s a lot of science that suggests that’s a very wise approach because we do know that the clear, independent predictor of someone doing worse with COVID infection is advanced age,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Bowe in a phone interview on Wednesday.

According to Bowe, the clinic’s goal remains to administer 4,800 doses a week — 800 doses a day, six days per week — half to new patients and half to those returning for their second shot.

Bowe said that goal, however, is dependent on the amount of vaccine the clinic receives from the state. This week, the clinic received only 2,004 doses for first-dose appointments.

The state also announced on March 3 that pre-K – 12 teachers and other childcare providers will be allowed to get the vaccine regardless of age.

Mid Coast Hospital is not yet taking appointments for school-based employees under 60 as they await additional direction and the final details from the state, according to Senior Director of Marketing Communications Judith Kelsh.

On Feb. 27 the FDA authorized the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the third to be approved in the country, alongside the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to Bowe, it is up to the state to determine where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed, and the Brunswick clinic was not included in the first wave of distribution.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator and does not require sub-zero storage equipment.

Bowe said he hopes that the state decides to put the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at smaller sites where it is harder to reach and vaccinate people, therefore replacing the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine, and allowing the Brunswick clinic to receive a consistent full capacity of doses.

On March 2, President Biden announced that there will be enough vaccine for every US adult by the end of May.

“I appreciate the president challenging us as a country to do all that we can to get vaccine to everyone by the end of May,” said Bowe.

Mid Coast Hospital said that almost 70% of individuals over the age of 70 are vaccinated in Maine.

As of Thursday, the Maine CDC has reported 45,227 cases of COVID-19 statewide and 705 deaths.

In Cumberland County, the CDC has reported 12,686 cases of COVID-19 with 179 deaths. In Sagadahoc County, the Maine CDC has reported 890 cases and five deaths.

