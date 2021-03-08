Exit 7 off Interstate-295 to Franklin Street will be closed for eight weeks, beginning Monday, March 15, as work continues on the Portland’s Back Cove South Storage Facility.

“The ramp closures will vary during the eight week timeframe so motorists should pay attention to the message boards or make plans to seek alternate routes during this time,” the city said in a press release.

The South Storage Facility, according to the city, will help prevent sewer overflows into Back Cove in Portland.

During the closures, utilities will be connected between the intersection of Marginal Way and Franklin Street to the playing fields on Preble Street.

The project schedule and more information can be found on the Public Works website at portlandmaine.gov/2540/Back-Cove-South-Storage-Facility.

