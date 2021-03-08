My brother, Ronald L. Hagerthy, died Feb. 25 at Mid Coast Hospital. He had cancer. He was taken there by ambulance.
He had been to the hospital several times in the last few weeks. He had just started hospice. The hospital knew he was dying. My sister-in-law was not allowed in the hospital with him any of the times he was in there. She was not allowed to be with him the last few hours of his life. That is wrong!
She did not have the virus and the hospital knew that. Families should be treated better. I understand protecting the public from the virus, but the hospital should not have treated my sister-in-law this way. She was his caregiver the whole time during his last days.
Something must change! I don’t want other families to go through this. Families deserve more respect!
Sue Ellen Whittaker
Woolwich
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Honors
-
Do This
Have a socially distant St. Patrick’s Day with these activities
-
Local & State
In photos: Uplifting scenes of Maine
-
Local & State
Portland rent board takes shape as lawsuit threatens to derail it
-
Food
Run & Eat: Build your burger however you like it at Black Cow
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.