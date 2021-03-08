My brother, Ronald L. Hagerthy, died Feb. 25 at Mid Coast Hospital. He had cancer. He was taken there by ambulance.

He had been to the hospital several times in the last few weeks. He had just started hospice. The hospital knew he was dying. My sister-in-law was not allowed in the hospital with him any of the times he was in there. She was not allowed to be with him the last few hours of his life. That is wrong!

She did not have the virus and the hospital knew that. Families should be treated better. I understand protecting the public from the virus, but the hospital should not have treated my sister-in-law this way. She was his caregiver the whole time during his last days.

Something must change! I don’t want other families to go through this. Families deserve more respect!

Sue Ellen Whittaker

Woolwich

