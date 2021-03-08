SOUTH PORTLAND — Sloane Ginevan scored 34 points Monday night to lead Falmouth to a 58-50 win over South Portland in girls’ basketball.

Ginevan hit four 3-points and hit eight free throws for Falmouth (3-5). Anna Turgeon added 10 points.

Cora Boothby-Akilo led South Portland (3-6) with 12 points and Anna Brown had 10.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 57, BONNY EAGLE 56: The Seagulls (7-3) edge the Scots (1-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Shani Plante scored 32 points for OOB, with Elise MacNair adding 11 and 12 rebounds. Julia Clark chipped in nine points.

Bonny Eagle was led by Madelyn Violette with 22 points and Emily Bartash had 19.

YARMOUTH 43, FREEPORT 27: Margaret McNeil hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Clippers (9-0) beat the Falcons (2-6) at Yarmouth.Katelyn D’Appolonia had eight points and Ava Feely had seven for Yarmouth. Freeport was led by Rachel Wall with 13 points, and Mason Baker-Schlendering scored nine.

MT. ARARAT 47, MORSE 36: A 9-0 run from the end of the third and into the fourth quarter helped Mt. Ararat (6-5) top Morse (1-7) at Topsham.

Mt. Ararat senior guard Lauren Magno finished with 11 points, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

The turning point came toward the end of the third quarter, when a 29-23 Mt. Ararat lead quickly swelled to 36-23. The Eagles outscored the Shipbuilders 10-4 in the quarter.

Morgan Ruff led all scorers with 13 points for the Eagles. Elsa Daulerio had 12 points and two blocks.

Haley Fitzpatrick scored 11 points to lead Morse.

OAK HILL 48, LISBON 9: Arianna Thibeault scored 10 points and 10 Raiders scored in a win over the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Paige Gonya added eight points, Anna Beach contributed seven and Amara Denis had six for Oak Hill.

Emily Libby was Lisbon’s top scorer with five points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 5, GORHAM 3: Olivia Doughty scored her first varsity goal as the Dragons (2-5-1) beat Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (0-3) at Casco Bay Arena in Falmouth.

Elena Palmer and Molly Taub also scored for Brunswick. Goalie Alamea McCarthy stopped 18 shots.

CHEVERUS/KENNEBUNK/OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, MT. ARARAT 0: Trinity Atwater posted her fourth shutout of the season as Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard/Windham (2-0) beat Mt. Ararat (0-2) at William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Ellie Cooney, Emily Factor and Lucia Pompeo scored for Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard/Windham.

Eli Canfield of the Times Record contributed to this report.

