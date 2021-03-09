Maine health officials reported 17 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 133 new cases.

The 17 new deaths likely did not all occur within the last 24 hours. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention periodically reviews death certificates to see if cases of COVID-19 contributed to any deaths that were not previously recorded with the health agency.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 46,059 positive cases of COVID-19 in Maine, and 723 deaths. With 133 new cases, it was the second day in a row the daily case count dropped below recent seven-day daily averages of case counts in the 160s. Cases have declined sharply since a mid-January peak of more than 600 per day, but have plateaued since mid-February.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly to 75 on Tuesday, including 21 in critical care and seven on a ventilator. Like cases, hospitalizations have leveled off in recent weeks after dropping steadily from a peak of more than 200 in mid-January.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will address the media at 2 p.m. today.

Through Tuesday, 274,646 people had gotten at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 20.43 percent of Maine’s population. Also, 156,174, or 11.62 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population, had received the final dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74 percent of residents over the age of 70 have gotten at least one shot.

Amid an increase in vaccinations and a leveling off of cases, Maine is set to relax its COVID-19 restrictions heading into the summer tourist season. Gov. Janet Mills announced last week that residents from New England states are no longer required to quarantine or produce a negative test result upon arriving in Maine. Previously, the only exempt states were Vermont and New Hampshire.

Starting May 1, travel restrictions will be lifted for all states, unless Maine places restrictions on targeted states based on increased case counts and other metrics trending in the wrong direction.

Other loosened restrictions include allowing more people at indoor and outdoor gatherings, although spacing and masking requirements remain. Indoor gatherings will be permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity starting March 26, and 75 percent on May 24. Outdoor gatherings will go from 75 percent of capacity March 26 to 100 percent on May 2.

Bars and tasting rooms will be permitted to open n March 26 and must follow the same guidelines as restaurants.

This story will be updated.

