I’m constantly surprised by some folks’ tendency to worship bullies.

Take, for instance, Mr. Balentine’s worship of Rush Limbaugh, calling him a “happy warrior.” (“Be like Rush, a happy warrior,” Feb. 26.) Balentine’s “happy warrior” was a mean-spirited bully, “happiest” when insulting others.

Amongst the many, many insults, he once said this about 12-year-old Chelsea Clinton: “Socks is the White House cat. But did you know there is a White House dog?” He was on TV at the time and held up a picture of Chelsea. Now, maybe there are people out there that think it’s funny to bully and insult and make fun of people like a 12-year-old girl, but I don’t.

It’s people like Rush and Trump that have apparently made it OK now to say such things publicly about people. Frankly, I don’t care if you are liberal, conservative or independent, a mean-spirited bully is a bully and should not be tolerated, much less worshiped. So as to Mr. Balentine’s call out to us to “be like Rush” – no, please don’t!

Peyton Higgison

Brunswick

