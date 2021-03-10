The Boston Celtics ended the All-Star break on a four-game win streak, riding high despite still not being at full strength. Now, the 19-17 Celtics should have their emotional leader back to open the second half of the season.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said Wednesday he should be back on the court against the Nets on Thursday in Brooklyn. Smart was back on the practice court Wednesday, where he gave it a full go between 5-on-5 drills, full contact and pushing his limits. Smart has not played since Jan. 30 as he tended to a calf injury.

“It was hard to really do stuff over the break; 5 on 5, stuff like that,” Smart said. “(Wednesday) was the first day and it felt great. They cleared me and said if today went well, I’m probably most likely going to play (Thursday) unless things changes. As of right now, I will be playing in the game (Thursday).”

Don’t expect Smart to jump right back into the rotation full-time, though. Boston Coach Brad Stevens said Smart will be back on a minutes restriction for at least the next few games, which he’ll have to discuss at length with the training staff. Smart’s averaging a career-high 32.3 minutes per game this season before the calf injury.

Smart’s return should give the Celtics a major boost as they near a healthy roster. The Celtics have only had their projected top five players for all of 21 minutes this season.

76ERS: Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will both be unable to start the second half of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers, though neither All-Star will be missing from the Eastern Conference leaders’ lineup for long.

Both will miss Philadelphia’s game Thursday in Chicago, and Simmons will also miss the 76ers’ contest on Friday against Washington. Provided both continue to test negative for COVID-19, they would be cleared after those games, the 76ers said.

Simmons and Embiid both traveled to Atlanta for Sunday’s All-Star Game, only to learn the night before that they were flagged by contact tracing data. The barber that both visited prior to their private flights to Atlanta tested positive for COVID-19, and even though neither Embiid nor Simmons tested positive the league’s health and safety protocols for navigating through a pandemic this season meant they had to be sidelined for a week.

Games resume in the NBA on Wednesday after the All-Star break, with a pair of contests – San Antonio visiting Dallas and Washington going to Memphis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.