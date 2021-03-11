I will start by saying I am fortunate to live in a community where my child has been able to attend school daily almost all year. I have many friends and colleagues whose older children are attending school once or twice a week at best. I commend the school leadership and staff for their efforts, but sitting in a room with the same 10 children and spending a large part of the day learning via screen is not ideal.
The state has made the move to prioritize teachers over others to receive vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. To be clear, this places the health of a 25-year-old teacher ahead of a 50-year-old box store worker or food service worker. Based on existing data, this determination will result in a net increase of mortality risk across the state.
Understanding children are at increased risk when not regularly at school, this can be experienced as food insecurity, lack of mental health support, etc. In consideration of service workers’ increased risk and our children’s suffering, I would hope, once most teachers have been vaccinated, that the space limits outlined by the Maine Department of Education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that force schools into hybrid or remote will be removed.
This would reduce many of the COVID hardships felt by children because of lack of school access and at least provide justification for delaying the vaccination for other front line workers.
Zak Harding
Wells
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Faces of those who suffered domestic abuse hang in Biddeford window fronts
-
South Portland Sentry
Community News – Uno Pizzeria & Grill celebrates Pi Day
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: March 11
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: March 11
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Robert Raymond Ouellette
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.