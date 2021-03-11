BAR HARBOR — A Norwegian investor’s plan to establish two salmon farms across from Acadia National Park is meeting with resistance from local residents.
American Aquafarms, owned by Mikael Roenes, has filed an application to operate two 60-acre salmon farms in Frenchman Bay. He told Maine Public his company would operate from a former sardine cannery in Gouldsboro that is located across the bay from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.
Roenes said his farm could grow as much as 66 million pounds of salmon per year in closed pens located in the middle of the bay. He characterized the project as a chance to bring “the cutting edge of ocean-based aquaculture” to Maine.
But some locals, including members of nonprofit group Friends of Frenchman Bay as well as some aquaculturists and lobstermen, are skeptical of the project. Sarah Redmond, owner of kelp farm Springtide Seaweed, said the location isn’t appropriate for an industrial-scale fish farm.
The project would need approval from the Maine Department of Marine Resources and Maine Department of Environmental Protection.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Yanks’ Severino throws off mound for 1st time since elbow surgery
-
Times Record
Boothbay teen who cut teeth at Brunswick theater wins award for ‘Oz’ memoir
-
Times Record
Sagadahoc County leads state in fully vaccinated population percentage
-
Business
One year later, from job cuts to online commerce, virus reshaped U.S. economy
-
Nation & World
How big is the Biden stimulus bill? And who gets the most help?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.