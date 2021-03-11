AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills jabbed at minority Republicans in the Maine Legislature Thursday after they refused to put forward the votes to advance a supplemental budget bill that would bring state tax relief to thousands of businesses and unemployed workers.

“The failure to pass this commonsense budget is a loss for Maine,” Mills, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement late Thursday afternoon. “It is a loss for our unemployed and for 28,000 small business owners who would get tax relief but are now left to wonder what happens next.”

After the bill failed to get two-thirds support on a 83-63 vote the House recessed at about 6:30 p.m. and was expected to return for ongoing deliberations at 8 p.m.

The gambit is a bold one for Republicans who are risking over $100 million in tax relief for thousands of businesses and a move likely to draw fire from Maine’s business community.

Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business organization, said the choice between full PPP conformity and no relief at all was not an option for his members.

“The fallback should have always been to protect the full PPP conformity, just as it had already been agreed to in a bipartisan manner,” Connors said late Thursday. He added that full PPP conformity was the top concern and top priority for the state chamber of commerce. Connors hopes Republicans will find a way to compromise as the sharp division over a supplemental budget would not bode well as the Legislature moves to negotiate the state’s next full two-year budget, which will need to be in place by June 30.

Mills said House Republicans were taking an “all-or-nothing” approach and encouraged them to “abandon their last-minute attempt to provide state tax breaks to large multistate, multinational corporations. …”

The legislation, stuck at an impasse late Thursday, is meant to close a projected revenue shortfall of about $125 million in the state’s current budget year, which ends on June 30, but it also includes the tax relief provisions for businesses and the unemployed.

Maine’s Constitution also requires state government maintain a balanced budget or be forced to shutdown.

A failure to get two-thirds support on the bill in both chambers means the measure cannot become law in time for the April 15 tax deadline, which could create an added tax expense for more than 28,000 Maine businesses that benefit from the federal Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress in 2020 as the pandemic gripped the nation.

The impasse also means jobless Mainers would have to count 100 percent of the unemployment benefits they received in 2020 as income and pay taxes on it. While many unemployed workers, about two-thirds of them, have already allowed the state to withhold taxes on those benefits, the rest did not.

In all, 160,000 people who collected unemployment benefits would be eligible for a tax cut under the supplemental budget bill.

“The ability to compromise – to set aside an all-or-nothing approach and achieve reasonable solutions through good faith negotiations – is a core tenant of governing,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “My administration, along with Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in both chambers, did just that. House Republicans can join us in achieving meaningful compromise on behalf of Maine people and Maine businesses.

The full Legislature was meeting in person for only the second time since swearing in ceremonies in December of last year. They are meeting at the Augusta Civic Center – a bigger venue that allows social distancing for lawmakers to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus. But the venue and the pandemic was also putting additional pressure on the lawmakers as the city-owned Civic Center is slated to again be set up as a mass-vaccination site for MaineGeneral Health on Friday.

The use of the facility was also costing Legislature about $21,000 a day.

Democrats Thursday could have pushed through a majority supplemental budget allowing state income tax credits in 2021 as an alternative approach, but businesses and workers would have still been on the hook to pay income taxes on PPP funds and full unemployment benefits this year. A majority only bill would also not go into effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, likely sometime in June.

As approved late Thursday the bill expands upon an initial proposal by Mills, which would have exempted the first $1 million in PPP funds a business received from the state’s corporate income tax. Instead the bill exempts all PPP funds from the state’s income tax, similar to a provision in federal tax law that was passed by Congress in late December of 2020. That expansion cost the state about $100 million in tax revenue while an income tax exemption on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits in 2020 will cost an additional $47 million.

Those two provisions of the bill received bipartisan support on the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee but ultimately the committee’s five Republicans voted against the final package setting up the partisan split on the bill.

Republican leaders have rebuffed claims they changed their demands in negotiations, saying they have been seeking total conformity with the federal tax code from the onset of the lawmaking session in January. But Democrats said Republicans were pushing only for full conformity on PPP funds and once Democrats agreed to that concession Republicans expanded their demands.

Other conformity pieces Republicans have asked include matching on federal law that allows businesses to deduct 100 percent of the costs of of business-related meal expenses and matching the federal government on foreign derived intangible income, which comes from exporting products that are tied to intangible assets, such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights, held in the United States.

In 2017 the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act created a single corporate income tax rate of 21 percent, but it also lowered the rate on foreign derived intangible income from 21 percent to 13.125 percent, that rate will increase to 16.83 percent in 2026. Combined, extending those tax benefits in state law, would cost Maine another $32 million.

Expanding the deduction for meal expenses has been derided by Jackson and other leading Democrats as a write-off for “three-martini lunches.” But Republicans have said many Maine businesses incurred increased business meal costs as they fed their employees during the pandemic to keep them on the job. The change on foreign derived intangible income impacts only about 200 companies that pay corporate taxes in Maine and only about 10 of those are based in the state, according to information provided to the state Senate by the Maine Revenue Service. Without the change those businesses would pay about $8.3 million more in state income taxes for 2020.

But Republicans were hard-pressed to name which companies would benefit from the shift when pressed on it late Wednesday night by their own colleague, Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford.

Bennett and Sen. Brad Farrin, R-Norridgewock, later joined Senate Democrats to move the bill forward, 24-10, after Democrats agreed to add another $113,000 to the bill for a homeless veterans coordinator position that had been trimmed as cost-saving measure in Mills’ proposed supplemental budget.

State Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, the Senate chair of the budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, said majority Democrats had met their Republican colleagues more than half-way on negotiating a fair deal and sweetened that offer again this week when they agreed to add the homeless veterans coordinator back to the budget.

But Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, said Republicans have said they want full state conformity with federal law. A move, House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said was unlikely as many of those changes would allow individuals and businesses to amend tax filings on income that was earned well before the onset of the pandemic in 2018 and 2019.

Another $6 billion in federal aid based on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was approved by Congress on Wednesday and signed by President Biden Thursday, is expected to flow into Maine in the weeks ahead.

Republicans had also been pushing Democrats to approve a measure that would require any federal funding that’s spent by state government be approved by a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, but that demand seemed to fall by the wayside as negotiations continued Wednesday and Thursday.

While much of the new federal funding will flow directly to Maine citizens in the form of $1,400 cash payments or extended $300 unemployment benefits, state and local government entities are expected to see between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion in new federal aid. What role the Legislature will have in allocating those funds remains unclear.

This story will be updated.

