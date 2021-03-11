W.O.W. is a Portland-based indie-rock band currently working on a full-length album. The single “Reverse Cowboy” was recorded over the past several months of pandemic-induced quarantine and was edited, mixed and mastered at Chillhous Studios in Boston by Will Holland who was worked with The Pixies, Dead Can Dance and Fall Out Boy.

W.O.W. was founded by longtime songwriter and band leader Whit Walker (Pay the Coyote, Formorning, Dixon Benjejo Trash). Because COVID-19 prevented much in the way of in-person recording sessions, Walker enlisted the help of some of his musician friends to collaborate on the album.

On “Reverse Cowboy,” you’ll hear Dana Colley (Morphine, Vapors of Morphine), Robert Mitchell (Oak Ridge Boys, Moby, Rural Ghosts), Will Bradford (SeepeopleS, The Worst), Dan Capaldi (Sea Level), Jason Grosso (Antispectic) and Arthur C. Lee (Sean Flin). All of these musicians recorded at their home studios and then shared the audio files.

The video for the song, released on March 5, was created by local multimedia artist SPARXSEA whose work perfectly captures the haunted, dreamy vibe of the song. “Reverse Cowboy” will be available on all streaming platforms tomorrow. Click here to pre-save it on Spotify.

Here’s “Reverse Cowboy:”

