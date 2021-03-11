Red Sox Manager Alex Cora has yet to name a closer, but it appears to be coming down to two candidates: Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino.

Both veteran relievers welcome the opportunity. Barnes, who closed for the Red Sox at the end of last season after Brandon Workman was traded, seems to be the favorite for the job, but the newly acquired Ottavino is certainly in the mix.

The 35-year-old who was traded from the Yankees this offseason has mostly pitched as a setup man throughout his career, though he had the closer job with the Rockies for a brief period in 2015 and 2016. If given the chance with the Red Sox, he’ll be ready.

“It’s not something that I feel like is a must for me,” Ottavino said. “It’s something I would definitely embrace. If Alex (Cora) gives me the ball in the ninth I’ll definitely be pumped up about that.”’

Cora definitely wants a set closer. He wants structure in the bullpen, which wasn’t the case in 2019 after Craig Kimbrel left in free agency. And early on, he’s been impressed with Ottavino, who brings pedigree and experience. Whether it’s him or Barnes in the ninth, Cora is confident in both of them.

“One thing for sure, we’re going to give him the ball, clean innings, and he’s going to face lefties and righties,” Cora said of Ottavino. “We trust him. He’s brought a lot to the clubhouse as far as communication, talking about pitch shapes and usage. He’s been great.

“We’re very comfortable with both of them. It’s not about a bad choice or good choice. It’s just a matter of structure and what we see around them, too. It’s going to mean a lot.”

Ottavino made his Red Sox debut in Wednesday’s win over the Braves as he gave up a two-out double but struck out two in a shutout fourth inning.

The veteran has one season left on his current deal before he heads to free agency. He’s not sure if a full season as a closer would help him on the market, but the right-hander does want to show this season that he can get lefties out consistently. Lefties have hit .270 with a .371 on-base percentage against him in his career, compared to .212 and .291 career against righties.

“I have no idea what they’re looking for these days in terms of roles and stuff like that but I do think it would benefit me to get a full season in facing as many lefties as possible so I can put that kind of narrative to bed and show that I can dominate both sides,” Ottavino said. “That would probably be a bonus but beyond that, I think regardless of role, I’m looking forward to putting together a great season not only for myself but for the team.”

RAFAEL DEVERS bounced back from a tough defensive day on Tuesday with an encouraging day on Wednesday. The third baseman, who let two playable grounders get by him a day earlier, made a highlight-reel defensive play and played mistake-free in the win over the Braves. He added an RBI double.

“For how much I like that one, I like the two routine ones, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” Cora said of Devers’ defense. “The good ones, they make great plays but they don’t miss the routine one. … We’re working with him and we’re pleased with the way he looks, the way he’s moving and the work that he’s putting in. …

“That was his best game so far in spring training. It’s good to see him smiling and when he does that, good things are going to happen.”

FRANCHY CORDERO finally has the green light to join the Red Sox for team workouts after a lengthy delay in waiting for clearance from his stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Cora said.

He’ll start working out on Thursday, exactly three weeks from Opening Day.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous