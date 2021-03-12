Nyagoa Bayak of Westbrook earned Division-I All-America honors for the second time at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, finishing sixth in the high jump while competing for Louisiana State University.
The LSU sophomore cleared a personal-best mark of 6-feet, 01/2-inches in a field of 16 competitors.
Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens won the event with a jump of 6-23/4.
Last year, Bayak finished sixth in the high jump at the NCAA indoor meet after clearing a height of 5-111/2 to earn all-America status for the first time as a freshman.
The NCAA outdoor championships were cancelled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Bayak still proved to be one of the top high jumpers in the nation last year.
Last indoor season, her jump of 5-111/2 at a February meet put her sixth on LSU’s all-time list – and ranked her 15th in the United States in 2020 among all women, according to Track and Field News.
Bayak graduated from Westbrook High in 2019 after a storied high school career in which she was a three-time high school all-America, a four-time New England champion and an 11-time Maine state champion while competing in the high jump and triple jump.
She first cleared 6-feet when she set the Maine Class A indoor state high jump record in 2019.
