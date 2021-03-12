Stony Brook made the key plays in the fourth quarter to defeat Maine, 64-60, in the America East women’s basketball championship game in Orono and earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Maine (17-3) was held to just 24 points in second half. Stony Brook (15-5) was led by the combo of Anastasia Warren with 31 points and Asiah Dingle with 20, and had a dominating edge in rebounding, 42-22.

Maine had two chances to tie or take the lead with under 30 seconds to play after Fanny Wadling had stolen a Stony Brook inbound pass and the Black Bears down, 62-60. A 3-point attempt by Dor Saar was blocked and, after Wadling tracked it down, America East Player of the Year Blanca Millan was not able to convert a layup in traffic.

Millan led Maine with 20 points. The Black Bears were trying to qualify for the NCAA tournament for the third time in four years. Stony Brook won its first America East championship in its 20th year in the league.

Maine, which held an 11-point lead in the first half, suffered through a 17-2 Stony Brook run and found itself down 44-38. The Black Bears were seemingly unable to stop either Dingle’s drives to the hoop or Warren (four 3-pointers, three in the second quarter) from the perimeter.

Maine got itself back on some solid footing with an Anne Simon 3-pointer and then a Simon layup to help cut the Seawolves lead to 45-43 after three quarters. Maine did take a brief lead, 56-55, with 2:33 to play only to have Dingle slice to the basket. After Maine’s Anne Simon missed a 3-pointer, Warren followed with a 3-point play for Stony Brook.

After a back-and-forth sequence to start the game, Maine used a 10-0 run across the first and second quarter to take a 25-16 lead.

Freshman guard Alba Orois sparked the run with a steal and subsequent breakaway layup, and then a spinning scoop shot as the clock wound down in the first quarter to put Maine ahead 21-16. A bucket by Simon and two free throws early in the second quarter pushed the lead to 25-16. After a Stony Brook bucket inside, Maine’s Maeve Carroll powered up with an offensive rebound and was fouled, turning it into a 3-point play. That gave Carroll 11 points in the half.

Maine pushed its lead to 11, 31-20, on a Kelly Fogarty 3-pointer with 7:20 left in the half.

Maine’s surge was thwarted by Stony Brook’s Warren, who went off for 17 points in the half and made three 3-pointers in the quarter, including two down the stretch as the Seawolves used a quarter-closing 8-0 run to cut Maine’s lead down to 36-33 at the break.

Both teams shot the ball above their season average in the first half, a bit of a surprise considering Stony Brook ranked second in the NCAA in points allowed and Maine was nearly as tough defensively (sixth-best).

The Black Bears were also slowed in the second quarter by foul trouble, with first Carroll and then Blanca Millan picking up their second fouls and sitting down.

As has been the case all season, fans and local media were not allowed inside Memorial Gym because of the state’s COVID-19 crowd limits.

