KENNEBUNK – Select board member Peter Brewitt, elected to a three-year term in July, resigned on Wednesday, March 10.

His resignation, nine months into the term, was effective immediately, according to a news release from the town issued late Thursday afternoon. No reason for his decision was given.

In an email Friday, Brewitt said he would have no comment.

Brewitt served on the town’s budget board prior to his election to the select board.

His departure means there will be four select board seats up for grabs in the June 8 election – the two-year balance of Brewitt’s term, plus three, three-year terms currently held by incumbents Wayne Berry, Ed Karytko and Shiloh Schulte.

Town Clerk Merton Brown said the board is poised to formally accept Brewitt’s resignation at its March 23 meeting. He said it is a bit unusual to have four seats available on the seven-member board.

Those running for select board, RSU 21 and other offices must present nomination papers with a minimum of 25 signatures – and not more than 100 – of registered voters to the town clerk’s office by the end of the business day on Friday, April 9, to be on the ballot.

There has already been wide interest in the June election. John Costin has returned nomination papers for a three-year term on the select board. Taking out papers – but not yet returning them as of early Friday- for the three-year select board terms were Kortney Nedeau, Kyle Roberts, Lisa Pratt, Glen Page and Berry.

Nedeau has also pulled papers for an RSU 21 school board director slot, but will have to decide which to submit, said Brown, since a candidate cannot run for two positions. Taking out papers for a second RSU 21 seat is Peter Sentner, whom Brown said had returned his papers. Both, among others, had volunteered for appointment to the board when a short-term vacancy through June 30 emerged earlier this year. The select board appointed Gayle Spofford to the post. The second vacancy is for a seat currently held by Mike Mosher.

There are two, three-year terms on the Kennebunk Sewer District, including seats currently held by James Oppert and Mark Allenwood.

A five-year term is available on the board of trustees with the Kennebunk Light and Power District. The seat is currently held by Daniel Bartilucci.

Brown said voters will be encouraged to cast their ballots by absentee vote, and the secure ballot drop box will be placed outside town hall, as it was for the Nov. 3 election. He said absentee ballots will be available on May 7.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: