The 2021 Maine high school spring season will have a championship glow. And fans will be able to watch in person.

The Maine Principals’ Association, working with state agencies, announced Friday that it will be able to hold regional and state championships for baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and outdoor track. They will be the first high school postseason tournaments held since the winter of 2019-20.

The entire 2020 spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. And while teams were able to play a modified regular season schedule in the fall and winter of this school year, no regional or state championships were held.

“It’s a relief, almost,” said Mike Burnham, the executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association. “We are certainly moving in the right direction.”

The MPA is able to offer championships because the state modified the risk levels in its Community Sports Guidelines. Now, sports that are considered “moderate risk,” such as baseball, softball, lacrosse and track, will be able to include “in-person competitions between teams in different geographic areas within Maine.” Tennis is regarded as a “low risk” sport and is also able to conduct competition against teams from other states.

“Going into the spring and aligning with the Community Sports Guidelines, I believe we will have a full spring sports season, with some restrictions remaining,” said Burnham. “It will provide an opportunity for those activities and those kids to have a full season culminating in regional and state championships.”

Burnham said those “restrictions” will include wearing masks and remaining socially distanced. Fans will be allowed to attend outside games, once again adhering to statewide gathering limits and following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Last Friday, Gov. Janet Mills announced a change in the gathering limits that will become effective March 26. For outdoor activities, the gathering limit will increase to 75 percent of permitted occupancy. Beginning May 24, it will increase to 100 percent.

Burnham said there was discussion about how to determine permitted occupancy at a high school baseball field where fans tend to spread down the fence surrounding the field. In the end, he said, “They just don’t want people sitting on top of each other.”

This story will be updated.

