Now You’re Cooking in Bath is continuing its virtual class schedule via Zoom or Facebook live. Links are $35 and include instruction, a shopping list and recipes. Registration and payment are required in advance at 443-1402. Upcoming classes: 5 p.m. March 18, Fondue and Raclette; and 5 p.m. March 25, Pomegranate Chicken.

Black Tie Catering offers hands-on and demonstration classes at Union Kitchen, 1 Union Wharf, Portland. Classes are six to 12 people and prices begin at $65/person with registration and advance payment required at 761-6665. Future events: 6-9 p.m. March 26, Lobster 3 Ways; 6-9 p.m. April 9, Casco Bay Catches; 6-9 p.m. April 23, Foraged and Found.

Bravo Maine hosts hands-on classes at its commercial kitchen, 64 Pine St., Portland. Note that these classes sell out quickly. Here are some upcoming events: 6- 8p.m. March 27, $55, Russian Dumpling; 6-8 p.m. March 30,$140 for two guests, Date Night Greek Meze (small dishes and savory snacks); 6-8 p.m. April 1, $68, Chicken Ramen; 4-6 p.m. April 3, $60 for one adult and one child, Family Easter Chocolates; 6-8 p.m. April 6, $68, Tapas Party – Girls’ Night. There are many others as well at bravomaine.com/calendar, where tickets can also be purchased.

Merrymeeting Adult Education is offering two foraging classes this spring on May 30 and June 27 from 1-3:30 p.m., starting at Bowdoinham Town Landing. David Spahr, a forager for over 50 years, will conduct a walk through the woods to find edible wild food. Registration required at merrymeeting.maineadulted.org/course/session-i-foraging/. $40.

Stonewall Kitchen hosts virtual demonstration classes from its York facility. The calendar is filled with a variety of subjects from seafood dishes to maple delights, from cooking with beer to brunch entrees. Prices vary and include shopping list, recipes, list of supplies and instruction. Check their website, stonewallkitchen.com, for details.

Food News

The Fat Boy Drive-in, 111 Bath Road, Brunswick, will reopen March 25 for the season.

Portland Wine Week, June 14-20, has an evolving schedule of events that includes luncheons, dinners, wine sails, and panel discussions with winemakers. The list can be found at portlandwineweek.me/events.

The School House 1913, 506 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, is reopening for inside dining slowly but surely. Beginning March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it will be open for Sunday brunch and will include dinner service in April. To see the brunch menu and make reservations, go to schoolhouse1913.com or call 295-2029.

