“I have the most amazing book to recommend. I have been following Mark Nepo for years now after seeing him interviewed. I bought his “The Book of Awakening” at that time and have since given out 40 copies. The book is one very moving and profound paragraph for each day of the year and absolutely everyone I share it with has been so moved by it. Now that we are in the middle of a pandemic, it is even more appropriate and necessary. I just completed my website for my healing center, and I feature one of Mark’s Awakenings each week. Everyone has a minute or two to be awakened. As an energy worker, I believe that the more people reading the daily passage, the more energy that goes into the message. Thank you for the opportunity to continue to share the wisdom of Mark Nepo! Around here we say ‘Mark Rocks!'” CHERYL BOEHM, Holding Hands with Open Hearts

