“He got vaccinated and now I am cooked.”

My friend is almost crying. “It’s been exhausting keeping him safe, now it’s me who is not,” she adds. While inoculated themselves, the vaccinated can still transmit the virus to those who are not, like this fellow’s wife. After she protected her older husband all year, he is putting her at risk by not wearing a mask in public and hanging out with unvaccinated friends from multiple households.

Her partner is a good man, who loves her. Doesn’t he know how heroic and sexy it is to care for others?

As of March 8, 10 percent of Mainers had two jabs. They are thus fully vaccinated (two shots plus two weeks for full benefit) by March 22. Ten percent is nowhere near herd immunity, but at least more in a household are inoculated. These fully vaccinated will be a lot more free once the rest of us, including my friend, are vaccinated. Not a long wait.

We are in the final stretch of a life-and-death race, with COVID-19 and its aggressive variants hot on our heels. Time to sprint to the finish line, not let up.

The USA has endured heartbreaking losses of over 525,000 to this virus, 20 percent of global deaths. Too many are gone already. Nobody wants more loved ones taken.

Even if fully vaccinated, please continue to protect others. We are almost there, just another few months. Be that hero who saves tears and lives.

Kate Hotchkiss

North Haven

