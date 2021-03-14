I’m a minister and organizer for De-ICE Maine, a grassroots coalition working to end the inhumane treatment of immigrants. Our efforts are focused on stopping the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility under construction in Scarborough.

ICE has a history of abuse. Detainees are subject to physical and verbal assaults, unsanitary conditions and, according to a whistleblower, forced hysterectomies, which equate to mass sterilization.

On March 5, De-ICE Maine held a rally in downtown Portland to bring awareness to the facility and shine a light on those who profit from it. A Portland-area developer, Josh Soley, is leasing his property to ICE. He has a history of denying that he is responsible because the building is owned by AEY LLC, a company owned by him and his family. The property is managed by Maine Realty Advisors, a company that Mr. Soley owns. Mr. Soley is the one who signed the lease to the government.

Josh Soley has the power to close this facility. He is responsible for what happens inside it. He needs to ask if he wants to improve people’s lives or empower and profit from human misery. We’re asking everyone to call his office and demand that he not open his doors to ICE. He can rent to a new agency or break the lease. Maine is watching. Mr. Soley, show us your values.

Our campaign is not personal against the Soley family. We will shine a light on anyone who profits from atrocity.

