Re: March 10 letter by Anne Manganello opposing the historic district:

Portland’s property tax revaluation, with values driven by high-end developers, will force many Munjoy Hill landlords to raise rents. A historic district would cool development fervor and the escalating prices that threaten to displace more residents than any gently-enforced historic designation ever could. Affordable apartments that were once readily available on the Hill are being lost as developers take advantage of so-called “infill” building. They don’t appear to be creating affordable housing or equity.

On two blocks nearby, three buildings have replaced three demolished homes. A four-condo building was advertised as “residences for an uncompromising urban lifestyle,” with Miele appliances and Jacuzzi soaking tubs. Nearby, a disproportionately high condo building looms over the porch of a lovely, small home and comes right up to the sidewalk – as close to each border as possible.

The historic district study deserves the same thoughtful consideration as the time and effort that went into it. As a longtime resident, I’ve watched as Munjoy Hill has become irrevocably altered. This singular and historic neighborhood should be recognized and preserved while that is still an option.

Margot McCain

Portland

