Munjoy Hill, the eastern peak on the Portland Peninsula, is surrounded by water on three sides and several green spaces, including the breathtaking Eastern Promenade. This is one of Maine’s most desirable neighborhoods and hottest real estate markets. It’s just 2 minutes away from I-295, but a car is only needed for a commute or leaving town—if you want to.

Life on the Hill is filled with fresh, ocean air, walks and bike rides to your favorite neighborhood restaurants and shops and peaceful moments during sunrise or sunset. Within 10 minutes of walking there are more than a dozen restaurants, including three James Beard Award winner or finalist chefs and multiple microbreweries and distilleries.

Living at The Residences on Monument Ready for move in summer 2020

Only 4 units for sale, with 1 already reserved. Shared amenities include a rooftop deck with fire table, heated garage, elevator and basement storage

Unit standards include a private deck, Valor gas fireplace, Miele appliances, zero entry showers and Jacuzzi soaking tubs

A rare, new construction project on quiet Monument St is the vision of Judy and Jeff Kane, a recently retired couple eager to downsize from their single-family home in Falmouth. As future residents, the Kanes are deeply connected to this project and are working with Portland firms Whipple Callender Architects, Urban Dwellings and Landry/French Construction to develop this unique property where every detail is carefully considered.

Each unit is generously sized at more than 2,000 square feet and expertly appointed with fine finishes, high end appliances and excellent sound attenuation. Open concept living areas are designed for those who enjoy cooking, entertaining, or simply relaxing in a comfortable space. The all-access rooftop deck with a fire table will bring that comfort to the center of this small community.

The Residences are the perfect fit for discerning buyers who desire a simplified, elegant urban lifestyle without the compromise that comes with a move to condo living. Learn more at 25monument.com

Homes at the Residences start at $1,350,000. They are listed by the Vitalius Real Estate Group. Please contact Brit Vitalius at 207-541-3755; [email protected] or Elise Loschiavo at 207-358-9881; [email protected]

