Now that the dust of insurrection is settling in the courts, Americans are more aware than ever that our election system needs fixing. Today, more than 40 states are considering changes to their voting laws, most of them unfair and unique to their state. Discrepancies among the states prove that Americans do not have an equal right to vote.
It’s about time the For The People Act, HR 1, is passed. This is a nonpartisan bill. But some politicians oppose it – those who depend on dark money and voter suppression to win. It’s time that Congress reclaim its power to regulate elections by passing this essential bill.
We need HR 1 to ensure that every American citizen has the right to vote and that an attempt to vote will not be suppressed; we need HR 1 to end gerrymandering by requiring independent commissions to draw districts in each state; we need HR 1 to require disclosure of donation sources and to avoid conflicts of interest in every branch of government.
Whether you believe Donald Trump’s statement that the 2020 election was stolen, or whether you believe the election officials in all 50 states who verified that Joe Biden won, we need a system that all of us can trust.
Victoria Adams
West Kennebunk
