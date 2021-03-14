MONMOUTH – Wesley “Wes” Kent Brydon, 68, of Monmouth, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2021, at Central Maine Medical Center. He was born in Portland on Sept. 6, 1952, the son of Lawrence and Arline Brydon.

He worked at L.LBean for 23 years before retiring in March 2020. In his spare time, he would tend to his garden, making sure to get many moments in nature. He loved music, and animals.

Wes was a man of many traits, he had a sense of humor, he was a hard worker, he loved taking care of his family, and most notably was a man of the highest integrity. Wes admired his family, not only did he take the role as a stepfather but also as a father figure to his nephew.

Wes had a life full of love, he married his best friend, Vicky, 16 wonderful years ago. Together they shared memories, laughter, love, and happiness. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his loving and giving nature, and his ability to always make you smile.

Wes was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence, and Arline Brydon.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky Brydon; stepson, Kyle Haney; sisters, Carolyn Brydon, and Cheryl MacKinnon; nephews, Jason Brydon, and Elijah MacKinnon, and one niece, Jessica MacKinnon.

At his request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in his memory be made to the

Maine Masonic Dyslexia Center

1897 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04102

Guest Book