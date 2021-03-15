Cathleen L. (Foley) Pinard, 71, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by her family on Feb. 28, 2021.

Cathleen was born on April 12, 1949 in Biddeford. She was the wife of Emile Pinard, they shared 26 years of marriage together. She was daughter of Charles A. and Betty E. Foley. She attended Kennebunk High School and furthered her education to become a certified nursing assistant. She worked as a CNA at Kennebunk Nursing Home and volunteered as a hospice worker before retiring.

Cathleen was a longtime member of the Christ Church in Kennebunk. At Christ Church she enjoyed her time as a choir member. In 1994, she converted to the Catholic religion.

Cathleen enjoyed sitting at the kitchen table completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed visits from her family and friends. She also enjoyed visiting Kennebunk Beach to watch the surf. She was the most selfless person, she never wanted anyone to worry about her, but always made sure everyone around her was comfortable. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and her ability to care for everyone that she met.

Cathleen is survived by her husband, Emile. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Tammy L. and her husband, Donald Brown; Susie L. Wellington; Charles “Charlie” R.L. Burrows; Melissa M. her husband, Russell Hutchinson; Wendy M. Pinard; Angel M. and her husband, Thomas Hildreth; Sarah M. and her husband, Michael Smith and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents: Charles “Chick” A. and Betty E. Foley, her brothers: Bruce E. Foley and Charles R. Foley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 271 Main St., Saco, ME 04072. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Hope Memorial Chapel. A graveside interment will be planned for the spring at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

