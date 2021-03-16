BIDDEFORD — Martha Jacques was named interim principal at Biddeford High School in May and took up the job on July 1. On March 9, she was able to drop the “interim” title — when the Biddeford School Board unanimously named her principal of the 770-pupil school.

“During the 2020-2021 school year Martha has displayed outstanding leadership, communication skills, listening skills, and has managed every challenge with a high level of professionalism,” Superintendent Jeremy Ray wrote in a letter to the School Board, recommending her appointment. “When talking to staff members and department heads it is crystal clear that Martha is the best person to lead Biddeford High School long term.”

“She is willing to tackle any task or opportunity that has come our way and I have no doubt that she will enthusiastically continue to create academic opportunities for our students,” he said.

Jacques was named interim after Jeremie Sirois, who led BHS for seven years, departed in July for a new job as principal at Kennebunk High School.

Jacques is an undergraduate of Castleton University in Vermont, and holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Maine and a master of science degree in educational leadership from Saint Joseph’s College. She is certified by the state as a building administrator and is a licensed social worker.

As well, she is involved with Coastal Healthy Communities Coalition’s Project Alliance, Apex Youth Connections, Engine, Heart of Biddeford, and the Restorative Justice Institute of Maine.

Prior to being named interim principal, Jacques was director of the Alternate Pathways Center.

“I am looking forward to building relationships with staff, students, families, and our community and continuing the great work that has been started, and extremely proud to be making history as Biddeford High School’s first female principal,” she said upon her interim appointment.

Jacques lives in Biddeford with her husband Jon, a long-time teacher and their son, Grady.

