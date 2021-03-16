BIDDEFORD — Biddeford High School and the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology students will soon return to classes in their buildings four days a week.

Students at the COT return March 22; BHS students on March 29 — the latter due to new, larger capacity limits set by Gov. Janet Mills that take effect on Friday, March 26. The new limits will allow the school to feed up to 104 people in the cafeteria at the same time. If the four-day week were in effect prior to then, only 50 people could be in the cafeteria at a given time, which would have required shortened lunch times and other changes.

Staff proposed the March 29 start date to minimize the transition for students. As well, it will allow an increased capacity in the cafeteria, and a 20-minute lunch break, using four blocks. Some students would still have to eat lunch in the classroom.

High school students had been attending classes in the building two days a week, with three days of remote instruction.

Under the new plan, Wednesday will be a flex day.

Students in PreK through grade two began five day a week in-person classes in their buildings earlier this month.

Biddeford Intermediate School students were to return to classes in their building five days a week starting Monday, March 15.

Biddeford Middle School students will continue with their current schedule of four days in the building, with Wednesday as a flex day.

