Now that teachers have elbowed their way to the front of the vaccine line in Maine, to the detriment of anyone age 60 and above, let’s look at the overall picture:

What are the goals of the vaccination program?

If the primary goal is to be able to return to full in-person instruction in schools, then the change in Maine’s policy is correct.

If the primary goal is to save lives and minimize the suffering of severe illness and hospitalization, then the previous (most recent) Maine policy, to vaccinate in age order, was the right one.

Recent data show that age is the primary indicator for severe illness and death. Many other factors come into play – pre-existing conditions, economic status, isolation (for students as well as seniors), etc. – but taken as a whole, age is the most important factor. And it seems that schools have not played a big role in disease transmission.

Would vaccinating in age order actually better serve the cause of returning schools to normal more quickly? If the most vulnerable are taken care of first, perhaps it would be safer for schools to loosen restrictions.

Good luck to our leaders as they struggle with these impossible questions, try to respond to different interest groups, and then choose among imperfect options. Gov. Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah have done well trying to do the right thing. Let’s hope that soon there will be enough vaccine for all.

Pamela Doughty

Lyman

